Group sues to block clearing of St. Louis homeless camp

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – A public-interest law firm has filed a federal lawsuit to block the removal of a homeless camps set up in a park across from city hall.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the ArchCity Defenders sued early Friday, just hours before the city’s 10 a.m. deadline for taking down the tent encampment that had been housing about 50 people.

The city argues that that the encampment’s crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. But the suit alleges that the city is failing to address the needs of the homeless.

The suit was filed on behalf of one of occupants of the camp.

