Group of motorcyclists honors fallen officer Christopher Walsh

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The ‘End of Watch Ride to Remember’ is a group of motorcycle riders from the State of Washington that travels across the country to honor fallen officers.

The ride started on May 28, 2021, and will last until August 19. Six riders travel over 22,300 miles visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to communities. Not only are the fallen officers honored, but so are the families.

On Sunday, Christopher Walsh and his family were honored. Officer Walsh died in the line of duty when he responded to a mass shooting at a gas station on East CFhestnut Expressway in March of 2020.

“I’m honored that they chose to contact us and say we’d like to come and honor Officer Walsh’s sacrifice and make you part of it,” said Chief Paul Williams with the Springfield Police Department.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s absolutely overwhelming I think the officers appreciate us not forgetting them,” said Jagrut Shah, founder and chairman of Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride to Remember. “The families really appreciate us not forgetting not only them but their loved ones and the hugs are great and huge and there is just a lot of love that comes out.”

