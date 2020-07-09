Group collecting mask donations to help students prepare for upcoming school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local group is working to help low-income families get masks to wear for the upcoming school year.

The Ozarks Area Community Action Group (OACAC) says the main reason it’s doing this is to help relieve one more cost for families who have kids and are concerned for their safety at school during the pandemic.

“One woman said she’s made over 1,500 masks and she’s just really happy to know that they’re going to good use,”

“So, the counties are Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene and Polk,” said Lindsey Dumas-Bell, the OACAC resource development manager.

With August getting closer, OACAC knows masking is on parents’ minds.

“Across our service area, schools have not really said that masks will be required, but I know for summer school apparently, a lot of our schools have said that they are recommended,” said Dumas-Bell. “So, we just want families to be prepared if it is the case that masks are required. We just want kids to be safe.”

All types of masks in adult and kids sizes will be accepted from July 8 to the end of the month.

You can donate to OACAC by calling 417-873-3375.