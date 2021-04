SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department plans to break ground for its new Fire Station four on Tuesday, April 27.

Those who can’t attend can watch the livestream of the event on Springfield Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be at 2423 N. Delaware. The new station is replacing the old station demolished back on March 26.

When complete, the station will service the boundary of Doling and Robberson.