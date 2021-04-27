Groundbreaking hosted in honor of new Fire Station in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Fire Station four at 2423 N. Delaware.

Fire Station four will replace the old station built in 1968 and demolished on March 26. The station will serve the Doling and Robberson neighborhoods.

“We look forward to replacing this station with a modern facility and equipment,” said Fire Chief David Pennington.

The new station costs $2,971,016, which the voter-approved Level Property Tax will fund.

A few other fire stations will be replaced by the tax renewed by Springfield voters in 2017.

Fire Station seven at 2129 E. Sunshine.

Fire Station 13 in the 1900 block of West College in the West Central neighborhood

Fire Station 14 at the northeast corner of West Chestnut Expressway and North Duke Avenue.

“I am very excited about building two new fire stations in underserved areas of Springfield, both of which have high fire risk,” said Pennington. “These new stations will reduce the amount of travel time for our fire crews to reach emergencies in these areas.”

Construction will begin for station 13 in the summer of 2021, station seven will begin in spring 2022 and station 14 is planned for construction as part of the 2026 bond package, which is part of the Level Property Tax.