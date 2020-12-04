Groundbreaking hosted in honor of new agricultural academy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ground was broken on a new Magnet School for Springfield students this afternoon.

The agricultural academy will welcome students in 2022 and offer hands-on learning for children interested in agricultural careers.

The $6.7 million building will have classroom space, a greenhouse, garden and demonstration kitchen.

Superintendent Dr. John Jungmann says it’s a collaboration between Springfield Public Schools and Missouri State University.

“The reason we do these things, the reasons the Darr gave their gift, the reason Missouri State and Springfield Public Schools partnered is around student success,” said Jungmann, “Magnet Schools, all of our schools are built to inspire creativity, inspire learning, and we know that this facility and this land is going to inspire the next generation of learners.”

The academy will serve up to 150 students in grades fourth through sixth.