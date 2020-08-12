Groundbreaking hosted for new Springfield academic building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A $30 million project at Hillcrest High School in Springfield broke ground on Wednesday, August 12.

The school’s academic wing will be demolished and renovated.

Travis Shaw, with Springfield Public Schools, says the current building is too old to accommodate students’ needs.

“The biggest excitement about this project is the spaces are going to be made for kids and learning today,” said Shaw. “This building is decades old. So the spaces are not adequately sized.They’re small. The hallways are small. It gives us the technology readiness that we’re going to need across the entire campus.”

Phase two of the project was slated for a bond proposal, but because prop projects didn’t cost as much as expected, it will start ahead of schedule.

The work at Hillcrest is set to be completed by the end of 2020.