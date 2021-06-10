Groundbreaking hosted for Monett middle school building

MONETT, Mo. — Teachers and staff in Monett, Missouri, broke ground on a new middle school on Thursday, June 10, located behind the district’s Technology Center off Cleveland Avenue.

The current building on 9th Street is too small with 2,600 students.

The new school will have more classrooms and extra space can be added on in the future.

“It’s needed,” said Jay Apostol, the middle school principal. “We have experienced continued growth over the course of years and so in order to offset that growth and to help out with capacity issues at all of our buildings. It’s about really building a new middle school that will shift some grade levels around so that we can have a little bit more space.”

The $21 million project was approved by voters in June 2020. There are also plans for a new high school.