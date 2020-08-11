Groundbreaking ceremony for elementary school building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Public Schools broke ground on the new building for Williams Elementary School on Kearney Street Tuesday, August 11.

The project started with the goal of renovating the existing facility, but executive director Travis Shaw says it was in the best interest of the kids, staff and community to build the school from scratch.

Though there have been some delays due to the pandemic, Shaw says they’re still on schedule.

“The workforce has been great,” said Shaw. “We have had great competitive bids. People still need to work, so we’ve not really seen a delay when it comes to that.”

The new facility is set to open by August 1, 2021. The goal is to have classrooms ready for the fall semester.