Grocery stores are still seeing a steady flow of online shoppers one year into the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- When the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, grocery stores saw a rise in online shoppers due to health and safety guidelines. One year later and the idea of online grocery shopping has become a staple for many, even in the Ozarks.

According to market research company eMarketer, people will buy groceries online more often in 2021, stating how long the pandemic has lasted.

In Springfield, grocery stores see a steady mix of in-person and online grocery shopping based on convenience.

“It kind of depends on what we’re after,” says Kaylene Clem.

Clem says if she is grabbing a few items, it is easier for her to opt for online.

“But, if we want to kind of see the deals and get the whole experience, we’ll go in-store,” she says.

Springfield HyVee Store Manager John Blocker says the online grocery option has helped business.

“Initially, it was just a huge spike in our online business, and it still is remaining steady. We know that we have to be in that space, and we make sure to do our best there as well and continue to innovate,” says Blocker.

HyVee offers a way to help online shoppers called “Aisles Online.”

“You have a personal shopper. And that shopper will text you and make sure that if you want to add something, you can add stuff. If we’re out of something, we can substitute it for you,” says Blocker.

Blocker says for those who want to shop in person, the grocery store is doing everything to make shopping a healthy experience.

In a majority of the Midwest, HyVee stores are seeing a mix of in-person and online shopping, according to HyVee Spokesperson Christina Gayman.

“We’ve obviously hired more Aisles Online shoppers and people to assist with grocery pick-up in each of our locations. We’ve had a big ramp-up in our hiring for that component of our business,” says Gayman.

Blocker and Gayman say the silver lining in adapting to the pandemic is the creation of more grocery store jobs.