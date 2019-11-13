Grief center helps people who have lost loved ones

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The holiday season is typically a time for joy, but when you’ve just lost a loved one finding that joy can be difficult.

And with the help of the Lost and Found Grief Center, hopefully, some will be better equipped to get through the season.

A program coordinator, Nannette Thomas, shared what she hopes people will take away from a workshop hosted earlier today.

“I want everyone who comes tonight to leave with a sense of support,” Thomas said. “With a sense of that, we minimized any type of isolation they felt with their grief. Because it’s really isolating to be grieving and to feel like you are the only one who’s not feeling super excited about the holiday season. So if they come here and feel a sense of connection with other people going through that loss. Just a little bit of hope that things are not going to be as hard as they are right now”

The workshop offered a variety of ideas for people.

Some advice includes setting boundaries as you need to and considering a new tradition to start to remember your loved one.