Greenfield man gets life in prison for murder

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A 60-year-old Greenfield man will spend his life in prison for the murder of Devin Matthew Hunt.

Back in October, a Greene County jury convicted Calvin Trent of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the murder of Hunt

Hunt’s body was found in Sons Creek in September 2018.

Today, Trent was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 30 years for the charge of armed criminal action.

Documents show that Trent and his son Willis Trent shot and killed Hunt after a family member told them she and Hunt had broken up and he was threatening to tell her doctor she was illegally selling her prescription medication.

Both men admitted under questioning that they had shot Hunt and dumped his body and his bicycle in Sons Creek.

Willis Trent was ruled incompetent to stand trial in February 2019 and has been committed to Missouri’s state mental hospital in Fulton.