Greene County’s 2nd ever COVID-positive patient reflects on a surreal year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield man shares his experience finding out some big news and becoming part of it.

Taylor McQueary has a unique perspective on COVID-19. It’s one that started very early this year.

McQueary was just the second person in Greene County to test positive, way back in March.

His diagnosis came after going on a ski trip to Austria. One of his friends on the ski trip was the first person to be diagnosed locally.

“One of the people that I traveled with from Springfield ended up having symptoms and went to an urgent care and actually got tested, and that’s when she tested positive,” said McQueary.

Taylor got the call that he was exposed to the virus. He was told that he would need to stay inside his home and not come out until the health department arrived. That lead to a very surreal few hours.

“All in the same day, I found out that I was exposed to the coronavirus, I was going to get tested for the coronavirus, there’s this big travel ban that’s happening,” says McQueary.

Just a few minutes later, he decided to flip channels to watch his favorite basketball team play.

“I’m a huge NBA fan. I’m an Oklahoma City Thunder fan. I was getting ready to watch that game right after the President’s announcement,” says McQueary.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play against the Utah Jazz. But just before the game started, Rudy Gobert, Utah’s All-Star Center, tested positive which caused the game to be cancelled.

That same night, the NBA suspended its season.

“It felt like I was in the middle of all of it,” says McQueary.

Two days later, McQueary did test positive.

“I like to tell people that back when I tested positive, it was such a big deal that the Governor would have a press conference about it,” he says jokingly.

At the time, he admits he was worried.

“Somewhat felt like it could turn into a witch-hunt,” said McQueary, “like, ‘Is it you that has it? Is it you that has it?”

After quarantining for a couple of weeks, McQueary was in the news again, as the Health Department announced that the second-case had been medically cleared.

In April, KOLR10 reporter Jesse Inman interviewed McQueary as he donated his plasma in hopes of passing along his antibodies.

He says the summer was fairly normal, until his mom and dad tested positive in August, and he was a close contact.

“So, I actually did test positive, so I had to go through it all again, and this time it was a lot more boring. I went and donated plasma again. That’s how kind of how it went,” McQueary says.

He says he never felt any symptoms this year, other than losing his sense of taste and smell briefly back in March – long before it was listed as a CDC symptom.

This year he has spent nearly an entire month’s worth of time in quarantine between his two times testing positive.

He says once it is his turn to take the vaccine, he’ll do so gladly.