Greene County woman who died after crash involving a FedEx truck identified

ROGERSVILLE, Mo.- A Greene County woman has died after her car collided with a FedEx box truck Friday morning.

The woman has been identified by Highway Patrol as 21-year-old Mercedes Valeika.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure says the crash happened on State highway 125 north of Highway 60 in Rogersville.

McClure says they believe the crash happened when a tan SUV, driving behind the FedEx truck and another car, went to pass the two vehicles in the south lane. That’s when the woman in that lane tried to avoid a collision with the dark gray SUV, then lost control and hit the truck.

The crash happened near a peak of a hill on HWY 125.

Troopers are actively searching for the dark gray SUV. The driver of the FedEx truck was not injured.