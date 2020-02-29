Greene County will upgrade temporary pods, increase jail capacity

SPRINGFIELD — A growing problem in Greene County is getting another short term fix, while a more permanent solution is in the works.

The new Greene County jail is the design phase, but the issue at hand is what to do with the current overpopulation of inmates.

When the current jail pods on Robberson were installed in 2017, the hope was to provide some relief to the jails overcrowding problem, but the inmate roster continued to grow.

It’s to the point where Sheriff Jim Arnott made a plea to the County Commission for more temporary jail space last fall.

“We have 709 beds, so that means the rest of those are going out of the county. The problem with going out of the county, one is the expense, and then to get them back swiftly for court. If a court docket opens up, we can’t have those people readily available. It drags it on a little bit longer in court,” Arnott told KOLR10 in September 2019.

This week, the Greene County Commission approved a plan to upgrade its temporary pod situation.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon explains that rather than adding more, they will replace what they already have for something bigger.

“These will replace the current temporary jail, which is on Robberson. So that will go away, and then the new one – the temp facility – will be on Campbell and Nichols just South from the Public Safety Center,” Dixon explains.

The current site on Robberson holds just 108 beds, but the new temporary pods they’ll lease will house up to 390 inmates. That’s room for an extra 282 inmates, bringing the total capacity of the Greene County Jail up to 991 beds.

The active inmate population is hovering right around 1,000 right now.

With the addition of the bigger temp pods, that means the county would only have to send about a dozen inmates out of province (if the current population holds).

Until the jail pods are installed, the county will be sending over 200 inmates per day out-of-county, and Dixon says it’s not cheap.

“Right now, we’re paying to transport folks to 10 or more counties across the state. Each county is different. The going rate was about $45 a day,” Dixon says,

That’s $45 for boarding costs, and add $13.99 in travel costs, it comes to $58.99 per inmate every day.

Dixon says this is a three-year plan because once the new jail is built, the trailers will no longer be leased.

The cost will be higher than what’s in the budget this year due to the need to hire staff to operate the new pods, as well as renovations for the new site. The proposal called for an increase in the budget of about $960,000 for year one.

But after this year, Dixon says the new pods are expected to save the county money because they won’t have to send away nearly as many inmates.