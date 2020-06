GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Greene County’s orders expire on June 15 and there will be no restrictions going forward.

The county released a resolution urging good judgement to slow the spread of COVID- 19.

Also, the health department confirmed 10 new cases yesterday from family gatherings.

The county announced a possible public exposure of an employee who worked while sick at the mcdonald’s on north kansas expressway.

Health and city officials will review these Phase 3 regulations by July 5.