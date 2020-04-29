Greene County to announce first phase of reopening order on Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The City of Springfield, Greene County, and Springfield-Greene County Health Department will hold a press conference on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10: 30 a.m. to announce plans to begin reopening businesses next week.

The current stay at home order expires Sunday, May 3, 2020. Phase one of the reopening plan will be announced during the press conference Thursday.

The road to recovery order was drafted up by using the state and federal guidelines as well as advice from the Mayor, County Commission, Health Director, businesses, and faith communities.

As of April 29, Greene County has 95 cases of COVID-19: 16 of those cases are active, and eight have died.

Springfield Mayor McClure says, in a press release, “While we must be prepared for a slow and measured road to recovery, we are positive about the future and confident that we will come back strong.”

Health Director Clay Goddard says, “Reopening must occur with ultimate regard for maintaining life and reducing morbidity while balancing the vital need to restart the economy.”

Last week the health department launched an online dashboard that shows data related to COVID-19 on the Health Department’s website.

“If we continue to see positive trends in the containment of the virus and the continued preparedness of our medical community and public health capability, we will be able to open further in the coming weeks,” Goddard said.

Goddard says these are the following triggers to watch for when reopening: