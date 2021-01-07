Greene County temporary jail decommissioned, inmates moving to different facility

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County, Missouri, reported the temporary jail facility will be decommissioned the week of Jan. 3.

The structures will go back to the company that provided them and inmates will go to a “larger 10 trailer camp facility” on Campbell and Nichols street.

KOLR10 has reported on the temporary jail including in December 2017 when the Greene County temporary jail was full:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now