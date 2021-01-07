Greene County temporary jail decommissioned, inmates moving to different facility

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County, Missouri, reported the temporary jail facility will be decommissioned the week of Jan. 3.
The structures will go back to the company that provided them and inmates will go to a “larger 10 trailer camp facility” on Campbell and Nichols street.
KOLR10 has reported on the temporary jail including in December 2017 when the Greene County temporary jail was full:
- Greene County Temporary Jail is Full
- Greene County Sheriff details how inmates escaped the jail and were later captured
- Temporary jail facility arrives, new Greene County Jail in progress