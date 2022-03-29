SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County taxpayers can now pay their bills through the County Collector’s Office.

Allen Icet, the Collector of Revenue for Greene County said the issues with the software that communicates between the Assessor’s Office and the Collector’s Office is now fixed.

Icet said earlier in March that penalty and interest fees if there are any, would be the same as if someone tried to pay earlier in the month. Icet explained further, if someone tried to pay on March 1 and does not get to pay until the 31, they would not be paying any extra fees.

Anyone who already has a late fee will still have to pay that fee, however.

Icet released this statement Tuesday morning:

“The recent problem that prevented some taxpayers from paying their tax bills is now resolved. Taxpayers may now pay online or in Room 109 of the Historic Courthouse. You must pay by Thursday, March 31 to avoid incurring an additional interest penalty that will be imposed on Friday, April 1. Thank you for your patience in this matter.”