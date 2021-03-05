Greene County Sheriff’s staff sign final beam of new jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, including Sheriff Jim Arnott, signed the final structure beam Friday morning of the new jail.

The new jail is just west of Springfield on Division Street near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. The 380,000 square foot facility will put all of the Sheriff’s Office under one roof.

The facility’s size will also help solve an overcrowding problem that has been an issue in the current jail for years.

“The problem with the downtown campus is that we were landlocked, and there’s just no space. Right now, we have 1,242 beds built into the facility. We have the ability to replicate another 12 beds of 56 beds each if we have funding going on in the future,” says Capt. David Johnson.

That means the jail will be able to house double the inmates of the current one, and add another 672 cells later on if needed. However, it’s the functionality and aesthetic of the new facility that is a major improvement.