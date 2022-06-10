SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees an H&H concrete truck driving around Springfield to check the license plate because it might be stolen.

The truck was stolen overnight Thursday into Friday from West Cherokee Street near Farm Road 135 in Springfield. That’s just south of Sunshine Street between West Bypass and Scenic Avenue.

It is a white 1999 Chevy C7500 with a Missouri license plate 86J-8MX. There are H&H Concrete logos on the cab doors.

An image of the stolen truck shared on social media by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office asked in a Facebook post Friday morning for anyone who has seen the truck to call 911 or the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline at 417-829-6230.