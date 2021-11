GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

37-year-old Jessie Campbell was last seen at a Republic home. He drives a silver/blue 2009 Dodge Avenger with a Missouri license plate TG9T9P.

The Greene County Sheriff is asking anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts to call 911 or the Greene County Crime Tip Hotline 417-829-6230.