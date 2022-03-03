WILLARD, Mo. — Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott is hosting a community roundtable Thursday evening.

The event was originally scheduled for February but was postponed because of winter weather.

Sheriff Arnott will be talking about the new Greene County jail and the hiring process to become a detention officer. Those who attend the roundtable will be able to ask questions.

The roundtable is happening at Willard South Elementary school at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

In February, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Deputy Paige Rippee said the new jail should be completed by late April or early May, and the office is making progress hiring detention officers.