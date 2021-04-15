Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding missing man

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing man.

Russell Long, 39, was last seen at a family member’s residence on Farm Road 76 near State Highway UU in Willard. Russell’s vehicle was located there.

According to a Facebook post, family members have not heard from him in the past 15 days.

Russell is 6 foot tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information as to Russell’s whereabouts, please contact your local Law Enforcement Agency.