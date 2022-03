SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for new detention officers.

On March 24th, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., open testing for potential officers will be available at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 1010 N. Boonville.

The test will include reading comprehension, math, spelling, and ethics questions.

An online application submission before testing is recommended. Go to greenecountymo.gov/sheriff.