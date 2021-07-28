Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire over 150 jail positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is working on fully staffing its new jail by 2022.

According to Greene County Deputy Jason Winston, the current jail has 312 staff members. The original staffing plan for the new jail site added 202 staff members.

Winston says there are 70 vacant jobs, and the Sheriff’s Office needs to add 25 more positions to the jail by August. In 2022, the Sheriff’s Office will need to add 59 more jobs to the jail staff.

“We need 154 positions filled for the new jail to be fully staffed,” says Winston.

The new jail is just west of Springfield on Division Street near the Springfield-Branson National Airport. The 380,000 square foot facility will put all of the Sheriff’s Office under one roof.

The facility’s size will also help solve an overcrowding problem that has been an issue in the current jail for years.

“The problem with the downtown campus is that we were landlocked, and there’s just no space. Right now, we have 1,242 beds built into the facility. We have the ability to replicate another 12 beds of 56 beds each if we have funding going on in the future,” Capt. David Johnson told OzarksFirst in a previous interview.

That means the jail will be able to house double the inmates of the current one, and add another 672 cells later on if needed.

If you are interested in working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, click here to apply.