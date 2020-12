GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department released the name of the deputy injured after a car chase Friday morning, Dec. 11.

Lieutenant Steven Westbrook has served for 24 years. He was laying out stop sticks to prevent a suspect from getting away when the suspect drove off the road and struck him.

The Sheriff’s Department said Westbrook is in “serious but stable condition.”

