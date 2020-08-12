Greene County Sheriff volunteers as interim Fair Grove Police Chief, recommends salary increase for officers

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.–Down to just one officer and no chief, the Fair Grove Police Department is getting help from Greene County deputies to patrol the city.

The Fair Grove Board of Aldermen sought the help from Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott after the department’s force of five dropped down to one in July.

“We did have several police officers that left Fair Grove and it was kind of a succession but it was quickly. It was fast enough that we weren’t able to replace them before another one left,” Alderwoman Dana Ault tells KOLR 10 News.

Ault says the Board voted on July 14th whether to reappoint the current police chief, Adam Mallory. It ended in a 3-3 split.

“At that point, he came in the next day and put in his resignation, which brought us down to three. The next day, the sergeant who was under him left, and that brought us down to two,” says Ault.

The Board then came to a mutual aid agreement with Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott on July 28. The agreement stated the Sheriff would take over as interim chief and would provide deputies to help patrol the area for the next 90 days. The Sheriff also would analyze the department and staff.

“We would go through and run through and check all their sources like their inventory, their property room, vehicles, and get a general idea of the department,” says Sheriff Arnott.

Part of that investigation led to one Fair Grove officer, who was still on probation, to be let go. The Springfield-News Leader reports the officer had previously been fired from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Arnott presented his suggestions for the department at the Fair Grove Board of Alderman meeting on Tuesday, August 11th. The proposal included salary increases for what the city says is currently the lowest paid department in Greene County.

Fair Grove Mayor Steve Short tells KOLR 10 the Board plans to vote on a $4,000 per year salary increase for the chief, and a $4 an hour increase for officers.

Mayor Short says Sheriff Arnott found surplus equipment that the city can sell to put towards the total $30,000 needed to increase wages.

The Board is also looking at ways to adjust the budget.

Once a new chief is hired, Sheriff Arnott says he will step down as interim chief, and let he or she start hiring more officers.

