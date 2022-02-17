WILLARD, Mo. — The scheduled roundtable event the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was planning to hold at Willard South Elementary Thursday (2/17/22) is canceled. A news release from the Sheriff’s office says the event will be rescheduled.

Sheriff Jim Arnott scheduled the event to discuss the new Greene County jail and to share qualifications for becoming a detention officer.

The new Greene County jail is located at Haseltine and Division. It can hold more than 1,200 inmates and is currently coming in under its $150 million budget. It’s scheduled to be complete by late April or early May.