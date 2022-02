GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott is hosting a community round table event.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held on February 17 at 6:30 pm at the Willard South Elementary School.

Sheriff Arnott will discuss the progression of the new Greene County Jail as well as qualifications for becoming a detention officer and the hiring process.

Community members will be able to ask questions during the event.