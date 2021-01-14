Greene County set to sign, finalize budget Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County is set to finalize its budget Friday, Jan. 15, which covers over $265 million worth of expenses.

Nearly 20 meetings have been hosted over the course of three months to plan out this budget. A vast portion of the budget is centered around needs of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene County’s Presiding Commissioner, Bob Dixon, explains that the biggest chunk of that money will go towards one of the area’s biggest construction projects: The Greene County Jail.

“The total is just under $77 million that is being spent on that project,” said Dixon. “We’re on time and on budget, we’re very pleased with that. We’ve had very few rain days, so we’ve been able keep on schedule with that project.”

The jail is projected to be completed in May of 2022, but this year the county is putting forth about $2.5 Million to hire 101 staff members for the new jail site.

With mental health in mind, the County is also upkeeping and adding advocates to the county’s Mental Health Crisis Center, as an alternative to the jail.

“Perhaps they’re in a revolving door with the Greene County jail,” said Dixon. “It’s to everyone’s benefit that we get them the help that they need. We’ve partnered with Burrel Behavioral Health and our hospitals to develop that drop-in center. It is operational now.”

Other items include new vehicles for the Sheriff’s office and environmental departments, stormwater projects, and building operations just to name a few. One thing not on the budget that dixon has eyes on for the future: extra staff at the Prosecutor’s office to go over police body camera evidence.

“The program is really just getting up and running,” said Dixon. “It’s not just buying the equipment. We also have to hire the people to view all of that footage, and then archive all of that footage.”

This year, the budget includes a 1% cost-of-living adjustment, and 1.5% pay increase for county workers. It also includes a $21 million reserve fund for emergency use.

To view the full breakdown of the budget, click here.