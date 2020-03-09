Greene County restricts visitors from health care facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Springfield – Greene County Health Department and the Coronavirus Task Force team announced that health care facilities would start restricting visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by novel-coronavirus.
Starting March 9, 2020, children under the age of 12 who are not sick are asked to avoid health care facilities and hospitals.
Additionally, anyone who feels sick and is not receiving treatment should avoid visiting health care facilities for the protection of others.
The Health Department wants to remind the public that if you don’t have any underlying health issues, virtual care options are provided.
For more information on the COVID-19 outbreak visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.
So far, there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County.
According to a press release from the Springfield – Greene County Health Department here is a list of actions that can help keep everyone healthy:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wearing a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).