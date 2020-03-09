Greene County restricts visitors from health care facilities

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Springfield – Greene County Health Department and the Coronavirus Task Force team announced that health care facilities would start restricting visitors to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by novel-coronavirus.

Starting March 9, 2020, children under the age of 12 who are not sick are asked to avoid health care facilities and hospitals.

Additionally, anyone who feels sick and is not receiving treatment should avoid visiting health care facilities for the protection of others.

The Health Department wants to remind the public that if you don’t have any underlying health issues, virtual care options are provided.

For more information on the COVID-19 outbreak visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.

So far, there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County.

According to a press release from the Springfield – Greene County Health Department here is a list of actions that can help keep everyone healthy: