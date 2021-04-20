Greene County residents reminded to check mail for Value Change Notices

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Assessor Rick Kessinger is reminding residents that 2021 is a property reassessment year. This means Value Change Notices are being sent to residents with increases in property values.
What is a Value Change Notice?
- They are not a notice of tax increase
- By Missouri law, the Assessor is required to place the reassessed value of the real estate on the tax rolls every two years
Roughly 74% of property owners will get a notice, according to Kessinger.
Dedicated phone lines have been established to assist citizens with questions or concerns regarding Value Change Notices:
- 417-829-6180 for questions regarding residential or agricultural properties
- 417-868-4094 for questions regarding commercial properties