Greene County residents reminded to check mail for Value Change Notices

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Assessor Rick Kessinger is reminding residents that 2021 is a property reassessment year. This means Value Change Notices are being sent to residents with increases in property values.

What is a Value Change Notice?

  • They are not a notice of tax increase
  • By Missouri law, the Assessor is required to place the reassessed value of the real estate on the tax rolls every two years

Roughly 74% of property owners will get a notice, according to Kessinger.

Dedicated phone lines have been established to assist citizens with questions or concerns regarding Value Change Notices:

  • 417-829-6180 for questions regarding residential or agricultural properties
  • 417-868-4094 for questions regarding commercial properties

