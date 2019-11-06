Greene County residents notice property tax increase

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — There is a reason why Greene County residents have been noticing an increase in their property taxes.

The Greene County assessor, Rick Kessinger, shared a few reasons for the increase.

“Well it could be a lot of reasons,” Kessinger said. “Frequently, it’s because of the tax levies, of course, 2019 is a reassessment year, so that’s a little different than the even-numbered years.”

Unless you have new a construction, your property is re-assessed every two years.

“The tax levy increases, either the voters have voted in an increase in the levy, or the school districts or other districts may have increased their levy by usually a fairly small amount when they do it that way,” Kessinger said.

Kessinger says another big reason for the increase is that home values are going up.

“We’re required to appraise everything at the fair market value of the property. so and our market’s been very healthy, been increasing substantially, so that means that we have to follow that market if the market goes up, then the assessed value will go up.”

You’ll only receive a notice if the value has increased.

And Kessinger encourages you to call the office if you feel the numbers are too unreasonable.

“Of course we don’t get every one of them perfectly, can’t with mass appraisal system, so that’s why we tried to deal with all the questions people may have with what’s happened,” Kessinger said.

Collector of revenue, Leah Betts, says if you miss the deadline you’ll have to pay big late fees.

“Don’t wait until the last minute! That inevitably gets some people in trouble,” Betts said, “I know you want to hang on to your money till the very last minute, I understand that, but please, a week before, mail in your payment, come in, it’ll help you avoid lines.”

Betts says if you didn’t recieve a statement yet, you should reach out to her office by Thanksgiving.