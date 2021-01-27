Greene County residents impacted by COVID-19 can apply for help with rent, bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Renters struggling to pay their bills in Greene County may be eligible for help.

Greene County received $8,765,982.80 from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday, Jan. 27. The money is a part of the second $900 billion COVID-19 relief package meant to help families and individuals struggling to pay bills due to the virus.

“Seeing firsthand how the CARES funds that were allocated in 2020 benefited our community, the County didn’t want to miss an opportunity that further helps our citizens who have been financially impacted by COVID,” said Jeff Scott, the Greene County budget officer. “To best reach those in need, Greene County has begun coordinating fund distribution efforts with area organizations and community partners that have existing experience with utility and housing assistance programs.”

Below is a list of qualifications required for people to receive help from the Assistance Program:

At least one household member is eligible for unemployment benefits OR be able to show in writing they have lost income or incurred significant expenses due to the pandemic.

Show they are at risk of being homeless with a past due rent or utility notice.

Income levels can’t exceed 80% of the County’s area’s median income.

“We know this is a trying time for many in the County and this program is a prime example of government and non-profits working together to accomplish a shared goal and that is to bring about positive outcomes for citizens,” said Bob Dixon, presiding commissioner.