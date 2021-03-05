Greene County residents can apply for rent assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County residents struggling to pay rent and utilities can begin applying for emergency assistance on Monday, March 8.

According to Rent Cafe, approximately 59% of Springfield residents are renters. Due to several of these renters continuing to face financial struggles from COVID-19, Greene County presiding commissioner Bob Dixon said relief is coming.

“The funds are paid directly to the landlord or the utility company,” said Dixon. “So the relief is for the tenant but the funds are paid directly to who the bill is due from.”

The county will be using 8.7 million from the second federal COVID-19 relief package.

To qualify for help, a Greene County resident must provide the following documents:

Proof of unemployment OR tax returns or paystubs showing lost income due to COVID-19

past-due rent and utility bills AND/OR notices of eviction

A copy of your lease

Greene County Commission is facilitating the program and partner agencies will be helping distribute the money. Those agencies include:

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Council of Churches of the Ozarks

The Salvation Army

“We want to make this as easy as possible,” said Dixon. “And one of the things we’re trying to do is to assist our communities in recovering from the impact the financial Active COVID-19. So this is just one more tool in that toolbox.”

Those interested in applying for Emergency Rental Assistance funds are asked to contact partner agencies for an appointment or go to the Greene County website.