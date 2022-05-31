SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The first of many future GOP primary debates taking place here at the Oasis Convention Center.

This debate is being held by the Greene County Republicans.

Recent polls are showing former governor Eric Greitens leading while US Rep Vicky Hartzler and Attorney General Eric Schmitt are close behind.

Those three were not here tonight as Congressman Long, Acting Senate President Schatz, and McCloskey took the stage.

The Republican primary hopefuls make for a crowded room of candidates eyeing senator Roy Blunts’ seat.

Some of the topics discussed tonight included abortion, a post-covid economy, and immigration.

“I think first and foremost, we’ve got we need to build a wall. I think that it begins having a secure border is the number one thing and priority we should have,” says Senator Dave Shatz.

“I went to the border with Trump a year ago, April, I believe it was. And you don’t have to go to the border. Just go to the McAllen airport. Watch him loading illegals on with no i.D., put him on commercial airlines flying around the country,” said Congressman Billy Long.

“I’ve been down to the border and we’ve seen what’s really going on. It’s not a blind eye. It’s not incompetence or bungling. It is an intent to undermine our democracy,” said Attorney Mike McCloskey.

The primary elections for the Republican nominee will be held on August 2.