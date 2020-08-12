Greene County reports record-breaking, 95 new COVID cases

GREENE COUNTY, Mo.– The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 95 new cases of COVID-19 in Greene County residents on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

This is a new one-day record for Greene County.

Greene County has had 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents and currently has 739 active cases. Sixteen people have died from COVID-19.

The Health Department says the total confirmed case number has increased by only 90, as five previous cases were found to be residents of other jurisdictions and are therefore now counted in their totals.

“It is our responsibility to take steps to suppress COVID-19 in our community and interact with our environment carefully,” the health department said. “If someone is sick or thinks they may be sick, they need to stay home. We all need to practice physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and wear a face-covering whenever possible.”

“COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes,” the health department said. “It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.”

According to the health department, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

For more information about COVID-19, visit health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.