Greene County receives “good” audit rating from state auditor

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Greene County has received a “good” rating in the areas audited by the state in the official report.

A “good” rating means, “the entity is well managed and the report contains few findings, and the entity has indicated most or all recommendations have already been, or will be, implemented.”

Audited entities can be rated “Excellent,” “Good,” “Fair” or “Poor.”

This audit included the financial statements of Greene County for the year ending on December 31, 2018, and involved an evaluation of the County’s controls over significant management and financial functions.

The audit found that during 2018, the county made disbursements of more than $18,000 that were questionable or unnecessary. This included more than $15,000 spent on employee appreciation and recognition and $3,000 in gift cards for highway department employees for Christmas. The county said it has reassessed what is considered a prudent expenditure of public funds, and it also has discontinued the use of gift cards.

The audit also found the offices of the prosecuting attorney and the treasurer needed to improve their accounting procedures, and the county clerk needed to better account for receipt slips issued for liquor licenses.

This all started in 2018 following whistleblower complaints within the county.