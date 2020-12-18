Greene County personal property tax statements are now available

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County Collecter Leah Betts shared Friday that most 2020 personal property tax statements are now available online.

According to a press release, paper statements are expected to be mailed between December 21st and 23rd.

Betts says real estate tax payments are due December 31st, and personal property tax payments are due by January 31st.

“The Collector does need to let citizens know that there is a group of accounts that the Assessor’s office is still working on. It is a small percentage of accounts, but it means that not all statements are yet available; therefore, do not be alarmed if you do not get your statement at this time. Do reach out to the County if you do not receive your statement by January 15th. All potential mailings will have an extended due date according to the mailing date,” the press release states.

For questions regarding tax statements, you can contact the Greene County Collectors Office at 417-868-403.