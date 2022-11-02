SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People who live in Greene County can now access their personal property and real estate tax statements for 2022 online through the County Collector’s website.

This is how the process works:

Find your unique tax ID number and PIN by clicking on the green ‘Statements and Receipts’ button in the upper left corner of the webpage.

You can look up your tax ID number and PIN by using your name, tax ID from a mailed statement, or home address.

Then, click on the corresponding row to see your 2022 tax statement.

The tax statement will have the unique tax ID number and PIN on the upper left corner of the statement that is needed to pay the taxes online.

Click the red “pay taxes” button on the site’s homepage.

Payments are due by Dec. 31, 2022, by 11:59 p.m. Late payments will incur a 9% penalty and 2% interest charge.

More things to know:

If you can’t find your statement for 2022 or you have a question about your tax amount, call the Greene County Assessor’s office at 417-868-4101 or email assessoronline@greenecountymo.gov.

You can also mail your tax payment or pay in person. The address is: Greene County Collector’s Office room 107 of the Historic Courthouse at 940 N. Boonville Ave. in Springfield.

According to the county, tax revenue pays for entities like schools, roads, bridges, libraries, firefighters, and more. Your statement will include a breakdown of where the funds go.