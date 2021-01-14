Greene County personal property tax deadline extended

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The deadline for Greene County personal property taxes has been extended again to Feb. 28.

Greene County collector Leah Betts said data delivery is running behind schedule and still hasn’t been completed.

Some paper tax statements have already been mailed and many are available on the collector’s website.

Betts said you need to check the vehicles on your statement carefully and report any necessary corrections to the assessor’s office.

Real estate tax statements were sent on time and were due on Dec. 31.