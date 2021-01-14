Greene County personal property tax deadline extended through February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County Collector Leah Betts announced that the 2020 personal property tax deadline has been extended to February 28.

Betts says the extension is due to the ever-changing situation and continuing of accounts being completed by the Assessor’s office. Betts says this extension does not apply to real estate taxes, which were mailed on time and due by December 31.

Here’s how to pay your personal property tax:

Online at www.countycollector.com

In-person at the Greene County Historic Courthouse located at 940 N. Boonville

By mail

“I understand that some citizens have been frustrated through this process, and I have been equally frustrated, if not more. I do care, and my staff and I have worked extremely hard in order to deal with the data being delivered late, and continuing to be delivered to this very day,” said Betts.