Missouri law enforcement search for missing dad and his two young children

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Darrell Peak and his two sons were last seen on foot on US 65 approximately one mile north of Warsaw between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Their absences have warranted an Endangered Person Advisory, issued by MSHP on Friday afternoon.

Highway Patrol said Peak suffers from depression and has made suicidal statements in the past.







WARSAW, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing dad and his two young children.

According to a press release, officials are searching for 40-year-old Darrell Peak and his two children, three-year-old Mayson Peak and four-year-old Kaiden Peak.

Officials say Darrell and his kids were last seen Thursday evening around 7 p.m. in Warsaw traveling on foot. Family members told authorities that Darrell’s behavior is out of character, and they have not been able to contact him since.

Description of Darrell:

White male, 5’6″ tall, 170 lbs

Brown hair and green eyes

Last seen wearing black carpenter jeans, a gray Kum N Go hoody and a black t-shirt

Description of Mayson:

White male, 3′ tall, 39 lbs

Light brown hair and green eyes

Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that says “mama knows best”, joggers and tan work style boots

Description of Kaiden:

White male, 3’4″ tall, 38 lbs

White hair and blue eyes

Last seen wearing a black shirt with blue sleeves, jeans and boots

If you see the Peak family, please call 911.