Greene County names new collector after Leah Betts’ resignation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County has named its new collector, Allen Icet.

Icet will serve the remaining of Betts’ term, which ends March 2023.

According to a press release from the County, Icet served as a Missouri Representative for District 84, which covers part of western St. Louis County. Icet worked on several House committees including: Economic Development Committee, Appropriations-Education Committee, Ways and Means Committee and the General Laws Committee. Icet also served as chairman of the Budget Committee from 2006-2010.

“I look forward to carrying out the duties of Collector of Revenue and working alongside the other elected Greene County officials,” Icet said. “I plan to do my best for the citizens and I want to continue the high level of customer service established by Ms. Betts and the hardworking staff in that office.”

