SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Anyone into racing should check out the new Greene County Library’s auto racing collection.

The collection is a history of racing in the Ozarks with hundreds of images dating back to the early 1900s.

Michael Price, with the auto racing collection, said drivers used to race from Springfield to Republic.

Price said lots of NASCAR winners have come through the Ozarks.

People can see racing stories online and bring in their own photos to add to the collection.