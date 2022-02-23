GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – All Greene OCunty libraries will close early due to inclement weather on February 23rd.
At noon, Greene County libraries will close. You can check the Library’s weather hotline at 417-616-0620 for closing updates.
by: Emilee Kuschel
