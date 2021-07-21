Greene County leaders issue COVID-19 emergency declaration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission voted Wednesday unanimously to approve a Declaration of Local Emergency.

According to the County, the declaration is a means to help expedite area responses allowed by law during a crisis. More specifically, it opens additional channels for the director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the director of the Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management to obtain necessary equipment and supplies needed for the health and welfare of citizens, as well as seek reimbursement from state and federal sources for these efforts.

The declaration comes in response to the surge of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Delta variant.

“The Greene County declaration is not a stay-at-home order or masking mandate, nor is it a first step to any related orders,” the County says.

County leaders say the declaration aligns with Missouri’s emergency order that Governor Parson recently renewed through the end of August.

“COVID-19 continues to hit our community hard, and I want to commend the ongoing efforts by our hospitals and health care workers, health department, emergency management and the support we are receiving at the state level to respond to this crisis,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “The Greene County Commission wants to continue to be a partner in these efforts, and this declaration is one way we can do that.”

The declaration begins Wednesday, July 21 and is effective until rescinded. You can read the declaration here.