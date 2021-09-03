Greene County leaders ask for input on how to prioritize over $56 million in COVID recovery funds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Commission is looking for public input on how the county should prioritize over $56 million in funding as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Greene County will be receiving $56,842,225 from the US Treasury distribution. According to the county, the first half of this funding award has already been received, and county leaders seek residents’ input to assist in the planning and awarding of funds.

This phase of relief is to:

Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control

Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses

Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic

Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs

Greene County residents can complete a survey on the Greene County website. The survey is located under the American Rescue Plan tab. The survey invites the public to identify five priority areas that funding could be directed to in response to community needs.

“It is important that we hear from the public so that we can make sure funding support is going to the programs and areas of our county that need support the most. In some cases, it may also mean some new initiatives will be developed to assist our residents,” said Bob Dixon, Greene County Presiding Commissioner.

The survey will be open until September 17.

The county has received federal COVID relief funding before. $34.4 million in CARES Act Relief Funds were distributed throughout the county by June 30, 2021. Per federal guidelines, all ARPA funds must be allocated by December 31, 2024.