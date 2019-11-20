Greene County law enforcement come together for a potluck

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Local law enforcement celebrated collaboration today with a potluck.

Greene County’s chief juvenile officer Bill Prince says today’s idea is a part of a diversity initiative his office started a few years ago.

Prince says since then his team has worked to ensure all cultures and backgrounds are celebrated within the juvenile center.

He says it’s important for members of law enforcement to also understand and celebrate differences amongst one another.

Prince says the initiative also includes collaboration between departments and agencies.

“What we have found in juvenile justice, in general, is that Collaboration is the key,” Prince said. “The more these people know each other, meet each other, break bread together, see each other, you know any bumps or hiccups that might happen on a case or on the road or in the field or something like that it’s easier to deal that way when you know the folks again our goal is to celebrate that collaboration and to keep that moving forward.”

Today’s luncheon included people from The Juvenile Center, Springfield Police Department, City of Springfield and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.